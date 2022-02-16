847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA

Col. David Key and Command Sgt. Maj. Denice Malave, the senior advisors of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, attend a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The TOA took place between the outgoing 847th

Human Resource Company and the incoming 194th Human Resource Company. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 Photo ID: 7069893 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW