Capt. Brian Huering and 1st Sgt. Theresa Ertl, the senior advisors of the 847th Human Resource Company, cases their guidon during a transfer of authority ceremony; symbolizing the completion of their deployment, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 16, 2022. The 847 HRC were deployed in support of Operation Spartan Shield, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom Sentinel. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Aaliyah Craven)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:57 Photo ID: 7069894 VIRIN: 220216-A-MI845-002 Resolution: 1679x1119 Size: 454.41 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 847th HRC and 194th HRC TOA [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Aaliyah Craven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.