3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class David Wright, left, and Hospitalman Liam Morgan, corpsmen with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct ammo can lifts during the Corpsman Cup at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The Corpsman Cup is an annual five-event challenge Marines and Sailors participate in to build camaraderie and practice essential life-saving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

