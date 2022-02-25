Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge. [Image 12 of 12]

    3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge.

    JAPAN

    02.25.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Elaina McMillian, right, a corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, coaches Hospitalman Justin Martin, a corpsman with 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3d MLG, during the Corpsman Cup at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The Corpsman Cup is an annual five-event challenge Marines and Sailors participate in to build camaraderie and practice essential life-saving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.28.2022 02:56
    Photo ID: 7069888
    VIRIN: 220225-M-RF870-1687
    Resolution: 5059x3373
    Size: 8.37 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Corpsman
    Sailors
    Marines

