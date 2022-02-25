3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge.

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Liam Morgan, a corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, low crawls during the Corpsman Cup at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The Corpsman Cup is an annual five-event challenge Marines and Sailors participate in to build camaraderie and practice essential life-saving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 02:58
|Photo ID:
|7069881
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-RF870-1369
|Resolution:
|3145x2097
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
