3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge.

U.S. Navy Hospitalman Jeremiah Griffin, a corpsman with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, stabilizes a manequin's head during the during the Corpsman Cup on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The Corpsman Cup is an annual five-event challenge Marines and Sailors participate in to build camaraderie and practice essential life-saving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)

