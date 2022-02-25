U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Joey Legaspi, left, and Petty Officer Second Class Brandon Neal, corpsmen with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, apply tourniquets to a mannequin during the Corpsman Cup at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 25, 2022. The Corpsman Cup is an annual five-event challenge Marines and Sailors participate in to build camaraderie and practice essential life-saving skills. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sydni Jessee)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2022 02:59
|Photo ID:
|7069879
|VIRIN:
|220225-M-RF870-1251
|Resolution:
|4157x2771
|Size:
|6.73 MB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Marine Logistics Group conducts annual Corpsman Cup Challenge. [Image 12 of 12], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
