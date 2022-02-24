Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers gain tax tips from Army Community Service [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers gain tax tips from Army Community Service

    ITALY

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - More than 15 service members take part in the tax class held Feb. 24, 2022, on Caserma Del Din. The one-hour session was aimed at providing participants with basic tax information and resources to assist them in filing their 2021 tax returns. While Army Community Service offers the course now, it can be held any time during the year.

    This work, Soldiers gain tax tips from Army Community Service [Image 4 of 4], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

