Soldiers gain tax tips from Army Community Service

VICENZA, Italy - Niki Dahl, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service personal financial counselor, offers an overview of terminology, a general understanding of common tax forms and required documents during the “Tax Filing Preparation Class” held Feb. 24, 2022, on Caserma Del Din. The one-hour session aimed at providing participants with basic tax information and resources to assist them in filing their 2021 tax returns.

