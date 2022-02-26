Soldiers gain tax tips from Army Community Service

Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Niki Dahl, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service personal...... read more read more Photo By Laura Kreider | VICENZA, Italy - Niki Dahl, U.S. Army Garrison Italy Army Community Service personal financial counselor, offers an overview of terminology, a general understanding of common tax forms and required documents during the “Tax Filing Preparation Class” held Feb. 24, 2022, on Caserma Del Din. The one-hour session aimed at providing participants with basic tax information and resources to assist them in filing their 2021 tax returns. see less | View Image Page

VICENZA, Italy – Soldiers at U.S. Army Garrison Italy, like Spc. Sagar Thapa, are taking advantage of an Army Community Service class that offers valuable tax preparation information.



Thapa, a Soldier from Company A, 54th Brigade Engineer Battalion was one of more than 15 service members who took part in the tax class held Feb. 24 on Caserma Del Din. The one-hour session was aimed at providing participants with basic tax information and resources to assist them in filing their 2021 tax returns. Thapa soaked up some valuable information.



“The instructor was clear to understand and provided me steps on guidance in understanding categories to claim, such as childcare or how people can file the house deductible, and other important information,” Thapa said.



While tax planning can occur throughout the year, it is especially important now during tax season. Taxes are due April 18. Classes will be offered every week until the end of March. The next session, March 1, will be held online and feature a tour of free MilTax software, said Jiyoung "Gee" Cromell, ACS Financial Readiness Program manager.



“MilTax is the one and only free tax filing software provided by the Defense Department for our military community,” Cromell said. “We want every member to get familiar with it, as USAG Italy no longer has an on-site tax center to provide free tax filing assistance.”



Niki Dahl, an ACS personal financial counselor, said the tax filing preparation class helps provide resources and education to file your taxes, considering deductions and credits. The class offered an overview of terminology, a general understanding of common tax forms, and required documents for the tax filing process.



“We don’t offer tax advice or prepare taxes,” Dahl said. “We’re simply providing the resources and education to assist with the tax filing process.”



Spc. Isaac Gambrell of Company B, 173rd Brigade Support Battalion would recommend the class to others, he said.



“This year I wanted to take charge of my taxes and this class was very informative,” Gambrell said. “I learned a lot.”



While ACS offers the course now, it can be held any time during the year, Dahl said. For registration, go to the appointments section of the U.S. Army Garrison Italy home page, click Army Community Service and find a class to attend.



Military OneSource MilTax software is available through Oct. 15, 2022, and can only be accessed through MilitaryOneSource.mil. For those having personal tax-related questions call 800-342-9647 to speak with a Military OneSource tax consultant. Consultations are free.