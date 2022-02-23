Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 8 of 9]

    816th EAS transports supplies forward

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Johnattan Hutchinson-Jimenez, left, and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jack Smith, loadmasters assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, secure vehicles to a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 23, 2022. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:31
    Photo ID: 7068579
    VIRIN: 220223-F-UQ958-1356
    Resolution: 5787x3851
    Size: 8.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, 816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    816 EAS

