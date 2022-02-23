U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load cargo on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 23, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2022 04:31
|Photo ID:
|7068576
|VIRIN:
|220223-F-UQ958-1072
|Resolution:
|5830x3879
|Size:
|10.25 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
