816th EAS transports supplies forward

U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load cargo on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 23, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

Date Taken: 02.23.2022 Date Posted: 02.26.2022 Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA by SSgt Joseph Pick