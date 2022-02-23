816th EAS transports supplies forward

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Elliot Reuven, a pilot assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, operates a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III above an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 23, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

