    816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 4 of 9]

    816th EAS transports supplies forward

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Elliot Reuven, a pilot assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, operates a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III above an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 23, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the USCENTCOM area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    C-17
    Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    816 EAS

