    816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 5 of 9]

    816th EAS transports supplies forward

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.23.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron and Airmen assigned to the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron load cargo on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 23, 2022. The C-17 is capable of rapid strategic delivery of troops and all types of cargo to main operating bases or directly to forward bases in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick) (Portions of this image have been blurred for operational security)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2022
    Date Posted: 02.26.2022 04:31
    Photo ID: 7068575
    VIRIN: 220223-F-UQ958-1053
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.94 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS transports supplies forward [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    Globemaster III
    1CTCS
    816 EAS

