816th EAS transports supplies forward

A U.S. Air Force security forces phoenix raven attached to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron looks on as aircrew members offload cargo from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 23, 2022. The 816th EAS, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering cargo and passengers to U.S. and partner nation forces' bases, providing airpower to USCENTCOM. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

