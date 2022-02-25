U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Viviam Chiu, 100th Air Refueling Wing public affairs apprentice, captures imagery of a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. Public Affairs Airmen shape the Air Force's public image by building relationships with the community through documentation of various media. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 11:00
|Photo ID:
|7067311
|VIRIN:
|220225-F-AB266-0005
|Resolution:
|7706x5504
|Size:
|7.73 MB
|Location:
|ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
