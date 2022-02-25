Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 2 of 5]

    RAF Mildenhall airfield operations

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan McGowan, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater that provides critical air refueling support that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:00
    Photo ID: 7067308
    VIRIN: 220225-F-AB266-0001
    Resolution: 6003x4288
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: ENG, GB
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    This work, RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS

    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

