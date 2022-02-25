RAF Mildenhall airfield operations

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Keegan McGowan, 100th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, fuels a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater that provides critical air refueling support that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

