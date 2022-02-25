Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 1 of 5]

    RAF Mildenhall airfield operations

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2022

    Photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hudgins, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. Pre-flight inspections are performed to ensure mission, operational readiness and safety of the crew in order to conduct air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UK
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    100 ARW

