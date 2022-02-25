U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Anthony Hudgins, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, performs pre-flight checks on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. Pre-flight inspections are performed to ensure mission, operational readiness and safety of the crew in order to conduct air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7067307 VIRIN: 220225-F-AB266-0002 Resolution: 7167x5119 Size: 4.74 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.