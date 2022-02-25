U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct pre-flight operations in a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft prior to take off at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. Pre-flight operations are performed to ensure mission, operational readiness and safety of the crew in order to conduct air refueling and combat support operations throughout the European and African area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 11:00 Photo ID: 7067310 VIRIN: 220225-F-AB266-0004 Resolution: 7706x5504 Size: 8.57 MB Location: ENG, GB Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall airfield operations [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Alvaro Villagomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.