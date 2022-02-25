RAF Mildenhall airfield operations

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing sits on the flightline prior to take off for pre-flight inspections at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 25, 2022. The 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater that provides critical air refueling support that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Alvaro Villagomez)

