Training with our Allies

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division observe Polish Military Mountain Casualty Evacuation Training on February 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies.

(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

