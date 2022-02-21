Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with our Allies

    Training with our Allies

    SOUTHEASTERN, POLAND

    02.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division observe Polish Military Mountain Casualty Evacuation Training on February 21, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been deployed to Poland as part of the strong and unremitting commitment to our NATO Allies.
    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7067189
    VIRIN: 220221-A-HK139-822
    Resolution: 1748x2622
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: SOUTHEASTERN, PL
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

