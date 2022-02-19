Training with our Allies

Polish Forces train alongside Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on tactical vehicle movement exercises February 19, 2022. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.



The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies, and it serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

