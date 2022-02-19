Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with our Allies [Image 3 of 6]

    Training with our Allies

    SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, POLAND

    02.19.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Polish Forces train alongside Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division on tactical vehicle movement exercises February 19, 2022. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.

    The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies, and it serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 02.19.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:55
    Location: SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training with our Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

