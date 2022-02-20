Training with our Allies

Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division train along their Polish Allies February 20, 2022. The training event allowed the Allies to get to know each other’s equipment, capabilities and tactics to enhance readiness and strengthen our NATO Alliance.



The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to train with and operate alongside our Polish Allies, and it serves as a great opportunity to improve tactical training and increase our interoperability across all domains.

