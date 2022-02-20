Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with our Allies

    Training with our Allies

    SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, POLAND

    02.20.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Polish Soldiers gives Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division a tour of at a training area in Southeastern, Poland, Feb. 20, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.

    (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 09:55
    Photo ID: 7067057
    VIRIN: 220220-A-HK139-924
    Resolution: 2077x1360
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, PL
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training with our Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    82ndAirborneDivision
    StrongerTogether
    europeansupport2022
    AmericasContingencyCorps

