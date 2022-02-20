Polish Soldiers gives Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division a tour of at a training area in Southeastern, Poland, Feb. 20, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.
(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2022 09:55
|Photo ID:
|7067057
|VIRIN:
|220220-A-HK139-924
|Resolution:
|2077x1360
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, PL
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training with our Allies [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT