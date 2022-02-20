Training with our Allies

Polish Soldiers gives Paratroopers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division a tour of at a training area in Southeastern, Poland, Feb. 20, 2022. The 82nd Airborne Division is currently deployed to Poland to assure our Allies as a multi-mission capable force with a host of unique capabilities to conduct wide range of missions that are scalable and tailorable to mission requirements.



(U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone)

Date Taken: 02.20.2022 Location: SOUTHEASTERN POLAND, PL