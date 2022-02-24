An empty cage, water bucket, leash and collar, folded U.S. flag and former Military Working Dog Berry’s official photo are displayed at a memorial service in his honor at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Berry passed away Feb. 7, 2022, following a serious illness, and members of Team Mildenhall came together to pay their respects to the military working dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2022 Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:05 Photo ID: 7066938 VIRIN: 220224-F-EJ686-1061 Resolution: 5340x3045 Size: 2.14 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.