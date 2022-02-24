100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

Members of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard prepare to post the colors at a memorial ceremony for former Military Working Dog Berry at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Berry passed away Feb. 7, 2022, following a serious illness and members of Team Mildenhall came together to pay their respects to the military working dog. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

