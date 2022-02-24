Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 1 of 6]

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard pays respect to the Stars and Stripes flag during a memorial service to honor Military Working Dog Berry at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Members of the 100th Security Forces Squadron MWD section held a ceremony to remember the fallen K-9 hero so others could come together and pay their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7066932
    VIRIN: 220224-F-EJ686-1049
    Resolution: 5244x3500
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    Guardians of the Night
    MWD Berry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT