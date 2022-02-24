100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ashley-Ann Hajovsky, 100th Security Forces Squadron commander, shares some of Military Working Dog Berry’s achievements with Team Mildenhall members attending a memorial service for the fallen MWD at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Berry spent his entire career serving RAF Mildenhall and protecting the base before passing away Feb. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

