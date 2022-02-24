Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 4 of 6]

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Ashley-Ann Hajovsky, 100th Security Forces Squadron commander, shares some of Military Working Dog Berry’s achievements with Team Mildenhall members attending a memorial service for the fallen MWD at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Berry spent his entire career serving RAF Mildenhall and protecting the base before passing away Feb. 7, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7066936
    VIRIN: 220224-F-EJ686-1033
    Resolution: 2820x2373
    Size: 889.91 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    Guardians of the Night
    MWD Berry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT