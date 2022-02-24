100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

Members of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard fold the Stars and Stripes flag during a memorial service to honor Military Working Dog Berry at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Members of the 100th Security Forces Squadron MWD section held a ceremony to remember the fallen K-9 hero so others could come together and pay their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

