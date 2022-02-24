Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 3 of 6]

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.24.2022

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Team Mildenhall Honor Guard fold the Stars and Stripes flag during a memorial service to honor Military Working Dog Berry at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Feb. 24, 2022. Members of the 100th Security Forces Squadron MWD section held a ceremony to remember the fallen K-9 hero so others could come together and pay their respects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2022
    Date Posted: 02.25.2022 06:05
    Photo ID: 7066935
    VIRIN: 220224-F-EJ686-1036
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry [Image 6 of 6], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry
    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    100th SFS K-9 section mourns loss, pays tribute to MWD Berry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron
    Guardians of the Night
    MWD Berry

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT