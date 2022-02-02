U.S. Air Force Captains Elsbeth Scott (left) and Colton Roberts (right), 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, discuss communication frequencies over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2022. Crew members were in route back to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina after conducting an off-station trainer. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 08:00
|Photo ID:
|7065215
|VIRIN:
|020222-F-F3203-0004
|Resolution:
|3921x2520
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies
LEAVE A COMMENT