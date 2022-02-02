14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

U.S. Air Force Captains Elsbeth Scott (left) and Colton Roberts (right), 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, discuss communication frequencies over the Pacific Ocean, Feb. 2, 2022. Crew members were in route back to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina after conducting an off-station trainer. (Courtesy photo)

