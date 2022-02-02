U.S. Air Force Captains Elsbeth Scott, (Left) and Colton Roberts, (Right), 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, depart Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The 14th AS conducted an off-station trainer in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Theater including stops in Hawaii and Japan. (Courtesy photo)

14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies