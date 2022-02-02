U.S. Air Force Captains Elsbeth Scott, (Left) and Colton Roberts, (Right), 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, depart Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The 14th AS conducted an off-station trainer in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Theater including stops in Hawaii and Japan. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2022 08:00
|Photo ID:
|7065214
|VIRIN:
|020222-F-F3203-0003
|Resolution:
|3773x2499
|Size:
|6.12 MB
|Location:
|KADENA, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies
LEAVE A COMMENT