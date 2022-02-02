Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 3 of 4]

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

    KADENA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Captains Elsbeth Scott, (Left) and Colton Roberts, (Right), 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, depart Kadena Air Base, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. The 14th AS conducted an off-station trainer in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Theater including stops in Hawaii and Japan. (Courtesy photo)

