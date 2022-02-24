14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 14th Airlift Squadron conducted a week-long off-station trainer spanning the Indo-Pacific Theater alongside Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and Pacific Air Forces personnel, Jan. 27 – Feb. 3.



The mission employed Air Mobility Command’s core competencies and generated combat-ready capabilities for aircrew in airlift, air-refueling and aeromedical evacuation. These competencies are pivotal to AMC’s strategic deterrence.



A C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, JB Charleston, departed with the Collective Protection Connex and personnel from AFLCMC. The CPC is an emerging technology designed to serve as a mobile command and control node during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack. It is intended to further the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept.



The crew offloaded the CPC at its final destination in Yokota Air Base, Japan. There the crew also had a unique opportunity to meet with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, United States Forces, Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, and his wife for professional development and mentorship.



Departure from Yokota included a real-world aeromedical evacuation destined for Kadena AB, Japan. The crew proceeded to gather at the 44th Fighter Squadron, where they mission planned a tactical scenario and coordinated air-refueling with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron. Objectives were to ensure full crew comprehension and familiarization with F-15C Eagle integration capabilities.



“This off-station training was a really great opportunity to have real-world, hands on exposure to situations we normally practice though scenarios at home station or that we read about,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Jason Elam, 14th AS C-17 Globemaster III pilot.



Training took place over the East China Sea, and lasted more than four hours. There the crew integrated with F-15C’s from the 44th FS with a set list of mission objectives. The latter portion consisted of air-refueling and a mission debrief.



“To be able to utilize the C-17 in realistic training scenarios with our Air Force teammates and leaders in the Pacific Theater was an invaluable experience that I hope to see more opportunities for in the future,” added Elam.



Trainers like these enable combat employment, mission readiness, and opportunities for skillset enrichment. The training at-large provided pilots and loadmasters opportunities to get a feel for real-world scenarios.



Col Patrick Farrell, 437th Operations Group commander, applauded the crew’s efforts and focus on the Indo-Pacific Area of Responsibility. “Between the last-minute Aeromedical Evacuation operation; Agile Combat Employment experimentation; Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures development; and theater-wide presence impacts, it’s hard to think of a more impactful training mission.”

