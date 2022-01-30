Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 2 of 4]

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

    FUSSA, JAPAN

    01.30.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Members of the 14th Airlift Squadron met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, United States Forces, Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, for professional development and mentorship at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2022. 14th AS members were at Yokota AB delivering Collective Protection Connex from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

