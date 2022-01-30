14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

Members of the 14th Airlift Squadron met with U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, United States Forces, Japan and Fifth Air Force commander, for professional development and mentorship at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Jan. 29, 2022. 14th AS members were at Yokota AB delivering Collective Protection Connex from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 01.30.2022
Location: FUSSA, JP