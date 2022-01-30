Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 1 of 4]

    14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    Members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 14th Airlift Squadron stand behind Collective Protection Connex loaded on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. The CPC is an emerging technology designed to serve as a mobile command and control node during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.24.2022 08:00
    Photo ID: 7065212
    VIRIN: 270122-F-F3203-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 5.54 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    This work, 14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACE
    AMC
    437 AW
    JBC
    AFLCMC

