Members of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center and 14th Airlift Squadron stand behind Collective Protection Connex loaded on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Jan. 27, 2022. The CPC is an emerging technology designed to serve as a mobile command and control node during a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attack. (Courtesy photo)
This work, 14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies [Image 4 of 4], by 2nd Lt. Victor Reyes, identified by DVIDS
14th AS Tackles AMC Core Competencies
