Fire and EOD Train Together

Tech. Sgt. Ryan Faulk, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations, and Airman First Class Matthew Maier, 8th CES Fire Department Firefighter, walk to establish decontamination zones during routine training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2022. The fire department and the explosive ordinance disposal flight train together to remain proficient and keep the Wolf Pack ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR