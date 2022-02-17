Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire and EOD Train Together [Image 6 of 8]

    Fire and EOD Train Together

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Ryan Faulk, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Assistant Chief of Operations, pulls equipment for a mock decontamination line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2022. Year-round training opportunities ensure the Wolf Pack always remains ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire and EOD Train Together [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire
    robot
    decon
    EOD
    8 FW
    8 CES

