Airman First Class Matthew Maier, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department Firefighter, pulls hoses to establish a mock decontamination line at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2022. Year-round training opportunities ensure the Wolf Pack always remains ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 21:22
|Photo ID:
|7064853
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-TE446-0076
|Resolution:
|7078x3981
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fire and EOD Train Together [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
