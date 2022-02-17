Fire and EOD Train Together

Controlled by the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team, an EOD F6 robotic platform retrieves a simulated suspicious package at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2022. Routinely training on robot operations keeps the EOD team’s skills sharp and proficient at all times. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

Date Taken: 02.17.2022
Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR