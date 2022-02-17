Fire and EOD Train Together

Senior Airman Ezra Chavez, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal team member, watches his team leader’s position during routine joint training with the 8th CES Fire Department at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Feb. 17, 2022. The fire department and the explosive ordinance disposal flight train together to remain proficient and keep the Wolf Pack ready to fight tonight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

