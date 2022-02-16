220216-N-AS200-3988 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), far-left, chats with Sailors during the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:03 Photo ID: 7064735 VIRIN: 220223-N-AS200-3988 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 6.1 MB Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.