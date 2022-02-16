220216-N-AS200-3989 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Coastal view of San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 19:03
|Photo ID:
|7064736
|VIRIN:
|220223-N-AS200-3989
|Resolution:
|3648x2432
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, San Nicolas Island [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island
