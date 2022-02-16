Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island

    Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island

    SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Ensign Drew Verbis 

    Naval Base Ventura County

    220216-N-AS200-3987 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) celebrated the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

    This work, Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    San Nicolas Island

    Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island

    Grand Opening
    Navy Region Southwest
    Ribbon Cutting
    San Nicolas Island
    NR-NPASE-W

