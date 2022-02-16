220216-N-AS200-3982 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), delivered remarks during the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:02 Photo ID: 7064730 VIRIN: 220216-N-AS200-3982 Resolution: 3405x2432 Size: 5.26 MB Location: SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.