220216-N-AS200-3984 SAN NICOLAS ISLAND, Calif. (Feb. 16, 2022) – Capt. Robert "Barr" Kimnach III, commanding officer, Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC), center, cuts a ribbon during the grand opening of the “Fox Den” multiuse Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) food and beverage facility onboard San Nicolas Island (SNI) Feb. 16, 2022. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2C Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 80 tenants. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 19:02 This work, Navy opens multiuse recreation center onboard San Nicolas Island [Image 10 of 10], by ENS Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS