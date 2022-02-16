220216-N-GC965-0185 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2022) Key leaders from Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) and affiliated Program Executive Officers (PEOs) speak with industry representatives about shaping the future of data support to fleet operations at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

