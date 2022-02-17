220217-N-GC965-0023 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Catherine Boehme, Program Manager for Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160), speaks with industry representatives in the Engagement Zone inside the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

