220217-N-GC965-0186 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Elisha Gamboa, a public affairs specialist at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR), asks a question to the NAVWAR’s Commander Rear Adm. Douglas Small, during his speech about the command’s mission to advance, align, deliver, support, and sustain Information Warfare at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:45 Photo ID: 7064575 VIRIN: 220217-N-GC965-0186 Resolution: 4830x3214 Size: 1.79 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West 2022 Conference [Image 7 of 7], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.