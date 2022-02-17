Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West 2022 Conference [Image 4 of 7]

    West 2022 Conference

    CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2022

    Photo by Ramon Go 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    220217-N-GC965-0099 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Systems Commanders share and answer questions on how to adapt the acquisition system to deliver advanced capability more rapidly in areas such as advanced missile systems, directed energy weapons, artificial intelligence, cyber, 5G, and unmanned systems at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2022
    Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:45
    Location: CA, US
    AFCEA West
    NAVWAR
    NIWC PAC
    WEST 2022

