220217-N-GC965-0099 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 17, 2022) Systems Commanders share and answer questions on how to adapt the acquisition system to deliver advanced capability more rapidly in areas such as advanced missile systems, directed energy weapons, artificial intelligence, cyber, 5G, and unmanned systems at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

