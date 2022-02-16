220216-N-GC965-0156 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 16, 2022) U.S. Navy Capt. Sam Hanaki, Program Manager for the Battlespace Awareness and Information Operations Program Office (PMW 120), speaks with industry representatives in the Engagement Zone inside the Navy Information Warfare Pavilion at the WEST 2022 conference. WEST is now in its 32nd year of bringing military and industry leaders together, co-sponsored by AFCEA International and the U.S. Naval Institute, and is the only event in which the makers of platforms and the designers of technologies can network, discuss and demonstrate their solutions in a single locale. (U.S. Navy photo by Ramon Go)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.23.2022 16:45 Photo ID: 7064588 VIRIN: 220216-N-GC965-0156 Resolution: 5233x3482 Size: 2.35 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, West 2022 Conference [Image 7 of 7], by Ramon Go, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.