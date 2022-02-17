Naval Hospital Jacksonville Brief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2022) - Lt. j.g. Amanda Rabbitt, a healthcare administrator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, works with Tony Lauderdale, customer relations officer, on a presentation. Rabbitt, a native of Clayton, California, says, “As a facilitator, I organize and schedule weekly briefs which keep our senior leadership informed about critical readiness and health programs.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2022 10:33
|Photo ID:
|7063725
|VIRIN:
|220217-N-QA097-024
|Resolution:
|1297x1437
|Size:
|316.08 KB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
