Naval Hospital Jacksonville Brief

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Feb. 17, 2022) - Lt. j.g. Amanda Rabbitt, a healthcare administrator at Naval Hospital Jacksonville, works with Tony Lauderdale, customer relations officer, on a presentation. Rabbitt, a native of Clayton, California, says, “As a facilitator, I organize and schedule weekly briefs which keep our senior leadership informed about critical readiness and health programs.” (U.S. Navy photo by Deidre Smith, Naval Hospital Jacksonville/Released).

